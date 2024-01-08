This Faux Fireplace TV Stand Is a Serious Upgrade for Winter Movie-Watching

Apartment hunting can be hell. I once came tantalizingly close to living in the studio of my dreams but was ultimately thwarted by a beetle infestation. (To spare my mental well-being I will not go into further detail, but suffice it to say: curse pre-war buildings.) I now live in a shoebox of a bedroom in a place I share with two roommates. Not my ideal situation, sure, but at least it’s bug-free!

Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I’ve admittedly done an impeccable job at turning my limited space into a studio-esque pad that could hold its own on MTV Cribs. I’ve opted for a colorful Scandinavian style, with my Marimekko bedding and wallpaper serving as stars of the show. My Burrow Nomad Velvet Loveseat and second-hand knick-knacks perform admirably as accent pieces. But, until recently, something had been missing in my miniature home: a combination TV stand and fireplace to bring the ultimate cozy vibes. Yes, this is a product that does exist, and there’s no better time to add one to your domicile than in the dead of winter. I recently took the plunge and made my room complete by copping the Furinno Jensen TV Stand, which, yes, also features a [drum roll, please] fireplace!

It’s not every day you come across an affordable TV stand with a built-in fireplace (and decent storage!), so god bless the folks at Furinno for dreaming up this piece of furniture. Besides this beautiful masterpiece, the company makes bookcases, storage shelves, desks, coffee tables, mattresses, and beds. That’s quite an impressive lineup, but this TV stand is probably its most impressive offering. It supports TVs up to 55 inches (such as my favorite Insignia Smart TV) and 60 pounds of weight. Not bad for a price tag that’s under $200 and currently 16% off.

How does it work?

This TV stand couldn’t get more simple. You just build, plug it in, and flip on the switch to experience a toasty LED fire that also emits (safe) electric heat. (The virtual Yule log on YouTube is shaking.) Once you’ve assembled the stand, the electric fireplace insert can be internally mounted to prevent it from tipping over. (If I’m being honest, I just propped the fireplace piece against the structure because I’m too lazy to do that step, but it’s been months without a problem—knock on wood.) Given its small size (a little under two feet by four feet), it best heats small spaces like a studio apartment or bedroom. And if your radiator is already putting in the work, there’s also the option to use the fireplace without heat purely for the aesthetic.

So, where did I spot this unique double-duty item? Amazon, naturally. The TV stand has a 4.4-star average and more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, which made me confident in adding it to my cart. “This entertainment center with a fireplace is gorgeous,” reads one review. “It heats extremely well and is very easy to assemble.”

First impressions

The box was alarmingly ginormous and heavy when I received it. Nevertheless, I persevered in removing and assembling the stand… with the help of my boyfriend. I didn’t do much building, to be honest; I just watched and read directions, but my boyfriend did a great job, so cheers to him. Miraculously, the setup took less than an hour, at which point we were ready to enjoy some fine cinema by a crackling “fire.” Some parts were tricky, but assembly is straightforward and frustration-free as long as you don’t rush. I opted for the Solid White option to match my other furniture, but neutral shades like Americano and French Oak Grey are also available. Besides its charming and practical functions that continue to woo me daily, I’ve received many compliments on its impeccable appearance.

My experience

This TV stand is a gem. I bask in its presence nightly, whether I’m playing video games, watching The Orphan, or just keeping warm while watching TikToks or reading a book. I’ve had it for months, and it hasn’t failed me once.

Living in such small quarters makes me yearn for extra storage regularly, so thankfully it also features four shelves to hide my video game gear, tchotchkes, and any other miscellaneous junk I want handy but out of sight. For being one piece of furniture, it really goes the distance in functionality.

TL;DR: This combo fireplace and TV stand provided the design elevation I needed to kick things up a notch. Resting your TV on a hand-me-down IK*A bench or scratched-up plywood table is disrespectful to your precious technology; your winters will be cooler, cozier, and overall better thanks to this ingenious all-in-one piece. Plus, the digital flames are pretty damn cool, and you can pretend to roast marshmallows. (Graham crackers not included.)

Purchase the Furinno Jensen TV Stand on Amazon.

