Amazon Wants Another Season of ‘Fleabag’ as Much as You Do

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s pitch-black comedy, Fleabag, is easily the greatest show on TV this year. The Amazon series has already pulled in a whopping 11 Emmy nominations for its second season and it deserves so, so many more. Unfortunately, Waller-Bridge has repeatedly said that the show is over and there “absolutely should not be a third” season—even though Amazon wants one just as bad as the rest of us, apparently.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke gushed over the idea of more Fleabag at the Television Critics Association on Saturday, Deadline reports. When asked if there was any room for Waller-Bridge to change her mind about bringing Fleabag back, Salke said she “dream[s] of wiggle room” and would leap at the possibility of another season of the show.

Videos by VICE

“Anything Phoebe wants to do, we are signed up to do,” Salke said. “Nothing would make us happier than to have her bring another season of that show or anything else she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

Of course, there’s a case to be made that the second season ended the show flawlessly and we don’t need more episodes, but come on. That’s exactly what everyone said after Fleabag season one—and then Waller-Bridge somehow managed to make another string of episodes that pushed the series to a whole new level. If she did it once, she could do it again. And a new season that could somehow top the emotional gut-punch of the last one would be an incredible thing to behold.

“We knew we had something special,” Salke said about Fleabag‘s second season. “We revere Phoebe and she’s an incredible talent.”

All dreams aside, it isn’t likely that we’ll get another season of Fleabag, no matter how much we all want it, given how obscenely busy Waller-Bridge is these days. But at least we can catch the one-woman play that inspired Fleabag when it hits theaters this fall, so that’s something.

