Amazon Workers Launch the ‘Largest Strike’ in American History

Well, it officially happened: as promised—or threatened—Amazon workers have begun the largest strike against the company in American history, and just in time for the holiday rush.

According to a press release, the Teamsters launched the strike yesterday to address Amazon’s refusal to negotiate with the union. Quoting unfair treatment and low wages, these workers are fed up with the corporation’s selfishness.

Videos by VICE

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

“These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible,” he continued. “Instead, they’ve pushed workers to the limit and now they’re paying the price. This strike is on them.”

Amazon employees protest against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on April 24, 2018, in Berlin.

(Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The press release noted that union workers will strike at facilities across New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco, and Illinois. Additionally, primary picket lines will be in place at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the nation.

“What we’re doing is historic,” said Leah Pensler, a warehouse worker at DCK6 in San Francisco. “We are fighting against a vicious union-busting campaign, and we are going to win.”

“Amazon is one of the biggest, richest corporations in the world,” added Gabriel Irizarry, a driver at DIL7 in Skokie, Ill. “They talk a big game about taking care of their workers, but when it comes down to it, Amazon does not respect us and our right to negotiate for better working conditions and wages. We can’t even afford to pay our bills.”

Hopefully, by now, you’ve already ordered all your holiday gifts anyway. And hopefully, these Amazon workers finally get the respect and compensation they deserve.