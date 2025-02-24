‘Amazonian’ Woman Makes $75K a Month Lifting Men With Giantess Fetishes

Charlie Mill, a 6’5″ British woman, used to be bullied for her height. Now, the “Amazonian” is using it to rake in the big bucks.

Mill makes $75,000 per month dominating men with a giantess fetish. She reportedly charges over $750 an hour just to lift clients in the air.

“I love it now because it makes me so much money,” Mill, 28, said of her size per The Sun.

However, that wasn’t always the case. Growing up super-sized, the model explained, made her a major target for bullying.

“It was horrendous, absolutely awful,” Mill said during her appearance on Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, which spotlights rags-to-riches stories in adult entertainment.

“I was tall but I was always on the chubby side as well,” she recalled. “I used to comfort eat because of the bullying which in turn made things worse.”

She left school at 14 and started working as a debt collector. However, in 2020, Mill’s online fetish gig became profitable enough to become her full-time career.

Mill describes herself as an ‘Amazonian’ and makes thousands a month from admirers

Her size makes her a perfect model for clients with macrophilia, a sexual fascination with preternaturally large women. In PG clips on her Instagram page, she showcases this by lifting “small men” into the air.

“I lift men up off the ground. I carry them around, I’m not even joking,” explained Mill.

The “lift and carry sessions,” Mill stressed, are completely non-sexual in nature. She describes it more as “maternal” and “safe.”

One of those clients, who reportedly pays over $700 to be picked up, agreed. “It’s more of a curiosity thing, something that excites me, but I wouldn’t describe it as sexual,” he said.

Another frequent request Mill receives is to stomp on toy cars or other objects like a “giantess.”

One specific request from an OnlyFans admirer saw her smashing a small model city, Godzilla-style.

“I’ve resold that and probably made £20,000 ($25,000) off that one video alone,” Mill revealed.

Far from her days of being targeted by bullies, Mill is now a major success. She has over 140,000 followers as “Amazonian Charlie” on Instagram, and charges $12.95 per month to her adoring OnlyFans subscribers.

“My goal this year is to earn £1 million ($1,260,000),” she noted.



