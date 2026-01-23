Amazon’s Dead MMO Might Get Revived By Another Studio

The director of Rust has recently caught the eye of fans in the MMO video game genre. Alistair McFarlane has recently made a public statement to Amazon Games, stating that he would be prepared to purchase the rights to New World: Aeternum for a whopping $25 million dollars. Following announcements in October 2025 that the game would be entirely stopping with any further development plans, this could be a huge chance at second life for New Word.

Since the news that further development for the game will cease back in October 2025, the state of New World has been rather grim. At the very least, while there would be no more new content, players would at least be able to continue playing the content that had previously been added up until that point.

However, in a recent announcement in January 2026, New World devs shared that the game would be delisted on January 15, 2026, and completely taken offline across all platforms in January 2027. This leaves just one year for players to enjoy the game before it is officially dead, which has been upsetting to many longtime players and fans of the title.

However, Rust developer Alistair McFarlane has made a public statement with an offer to purchase rights to the game for a whopping $25 million dollars. The reasoning behind this? He simply believes “Games should never die.”

Would A New World Revival Be Successful?

Considering Rust‘s long-time success as one of the top-played games in its genre, this could be a huge second chance for New World, should the offer be accepted. In addition to this, there have been some recent surprise developments in the gaming world, where cancelled or ‘dead’ games have made a successful revival. One notable example is Hytale, which recently had a hugely successful Early Access launch after it had been cancelled, then purchased back by the original creators.

Fans and community support have undoubtedly set the game up for success, and considering how tight-knit MMO communities can be: could the same happen to New World? Well, for now, there’s no confirmation on whether these offers are being taken seriously or are in discussions at all. Fans will simply have to sit and wait with their fingers crossed to see if any further developments or announcements are made by either developer.