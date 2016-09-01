Ambient Electronic Trio Rat & Co Share New Track ‘A.I.’

Image courtesy of Rat & Co.

After almost a year between drinks for Melbourne ambient-electronic champions Rat & Co, the trio are back this week offering up a small dose of new music. Lifted from their upcoming third album, “A.I.” captures the same pelagic experimentalism that has become a hallmark of the group since their earliest inception.

Videos by VICE

Fronted by Melbourne-based factotum Joshua Delaney, the “solo bedroom project turned music band” has grown from strength-to-strength since their formation in 2010, and after signing with independent Melbourne-based booking agency Heads With Tales earlier this year, coupled with news of an upcoming third album, 2016 has been no exception to this.

Kicking off early next month, the trio will be embarking on a month long tour that will see them play a spate of shows across Australia’s East coast, including a coveted set at Brisbane’s inaugural BIGSOUND conference. Accompanied with visuals from Melbourne-based digital artist Brendan Harwood, be sure to take a cosmic excursion with Rat & Co as they road test new material and showcase their evolving brand of delicate electronica.

Listen to the track below. Rat & Co’s Third Law will be released early next year, through Smooch Records.

Follow Rat & Co on Soundcloud.