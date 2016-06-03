Ambush Proves That The Best Metal Was Mid 80s Scandinavian Doom

Image: Encyclopaedia Metallum

Ambush were a doomy metal band who formed in Köping, Sweden in early 1983. Though they were active for only a few short years before changing their lineup and reforming as Rampant, they released a killer 7” EP and a cassette of mystic metal and folksy 70s rock. We’re talking fog in the valley Jethro Tull and Pagan Alter type shit.

As Rampant they changed it up to more hard rock vibe featuring some organs but the same emotive vocals such as “Feed Me Rock”, which is about a guy who wants to be literally fed rock. “No dinner, no dessert, I want you to feed me rock.”

Tasmanian metal label Heavy Chains Records is set to release Run Like Hell, a compilation of the two bands that includes Ambush’s four track EP and a track from a cassette and Rampant tracks from a 1985 hard rock compilation cassette. It also includes liner notes outlining the band’s history written by founding member and primary song writer Åke Cromnow, who went on to play in Mean Street, and a band with the greatest name of all time, Chuck Norris.



‘Run Like Hell’ is available now from Heavy Chains.