Sit Down and Shut Up. AMC Theatres Has Harsh Rules for ‘Wicked’ Screenings.

Please keep your rendition of “Defying Gravity” to yourself. Ahead of the theatrical release of the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, AMC Theatres issued a plea to moviegoers.

In a new 30-second advisory, the theater chain warns, “At AMC Theatres, silence is golden.”

As scenes from Wicked play, the spot reminds viewers, “No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

In a statement to The Indianapolis Star, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan addressed the company’s viewpoint.

“AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior,” he said. “The Wicked preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

Meanwhile, Izzy Stewart, a supervisor at an AMC theater, spoke about the reasons behind the ask.

“In previous movies we have had people sing and dance and then it gets loud in there,” she told the outlet. “If there’s a little girl singing and stuff, it’s not a big deal. But if someone is belting out and now everyone can’t hear…We’re lenient when it comes to certain circumstances.”

Fans Will Get a Chance to Sing Along

Despite AMC’s plea to viewers, fans will get an opportunity to show off their vocal prowess later this year. Variety reported that interactive sing-along showings of the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led blockbuster will be offered in roughly 1,000 North American cinemas, beginning on Christmas day.

According to the outlet, exact plans, including the location count and showtimes, have yet to be finalized.