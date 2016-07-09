Âme Will Release Their First Studio Album in 13 Years

During a takeover of Resident Advisor’s Instagram account, Innerversion’s Dixon announced the upcoming release of acclaimed house and techno duo Âme‘s first studio album in 13 years. “Best Thursday morning in a looooooooong time. In our Studio with Henrik and Frank. Listening to bits & pieces of the new LPs from Ame & Schwarzmann. 2017 is going be incredible,” he wrote.

The duo–comprised of Kristian Beyer and Frank Wiedemann–released their self-titled debut album in 2004. Âme also released a live album in 2012. In 2015, Wiedemann’s side group Howling recorded an “On Deck” mix for THUMP.

