Ameer Vann is Out of BROCKHAMPTON

Hip-hop boyband BROCKHAMPTON have announced that founding member Ameer Vann has been removed from the group. This announcement comes a fortnight after Vann was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. In a statement shared to Twitter, the band wrote “Ameer is no longer in BROCKHAMPTON. We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions…We do not tolerate abuse of any kind. This is not a solution to their suffering, but we hope this is a step in the right direction.”

The band has cancelled the remainder of their North American tour dates, but will honour their Australian tour dates, according to a statement Listen Out Festival promoter Fuzzy provided to triple j. The band’s final live show before their break was at Boston Calling over the weekend. They performed without Vann, and stood in silence in the spaces where he would have been performing. Watch footage of the performance below:



You can speak to domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse counsellors on 1800 RESPECT.