Everybody knows about the Loch Ness Monster – it’s one of those things we simply become aware of at an early age, like Led Zeppelin, or soup. But what of Nessie’s sister, “Lizzie”, in neighbouring Loch Lochy? Reports of this beast have been coming in thick and fast since 1929, but it has somehow evaded the world’s attention.

In this episode of Mystery Girl, Amelia Dimoldenberg travels to the Scottish Highlands hot on the trail of the deep-cut monster no one is talking about.