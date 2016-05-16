America Has Successfully Sewn a Dead Guy’s Penis onto a Living Man

Photo via Flickr user Martin Clifton

Way back in 2006, surgeons in China tried and failed to transplant the penis of a dead man onto a living person’s body. The difficult surgery was attempted again a decade later, in May 2015 in South Africa, and this time, it worked.

Videos by VICE

Now, a year after that groundbreaking South African peen swap, a man in Boston has successfully received the US’s first successful penis transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital, New York Times reports.

The 64-year-old, Thomas Manning, lost his god-given penis after it was amputated due to cancer. Manning’s new junk was attached by a team of doctors led by a reconstructive surgeon named Dr. Curtis Cetrulo, and will be fully functional pee-wise in the next couple of weeks, and ready for sex within a few months.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Dr. Cetrulo told the Times. “It’s uncharted waters for us.”



The Times reports that surgeons at Johns Hopkins have been working to perfect the complex organ transplant as well, with Jake Barnes–esque injured veterans on the waiting list when the moment comes.

Manning told the Times that he has yet to take a good hard look at his new junk, but hopefully he likes it.