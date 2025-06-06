Ganja and Gambling: America Wants Weed at Vegas Casinos

Would the sting of losing a wallet’s worth of cash burn less or more if you were baked?

A recent poll from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s Cannabis Policy Institute asked questions about cannabis and the gaming industry. The institute conducted interviews with 620 adults across the country, not just in Vegas. And people want to see cannabis on casino floors.

Give America What It Wants!

The results showed that about 70% of people 21 and over were in favor of bringing marijuana lounges and consumption areas to Vegas’s casinos and resorts. People also want 420-friendly hotel rooms, so they can ease the pain of losing their rent money with some bud.

Vegas casinos are eager to ply you with alcohol to dull those inhibitions and responsible reasoning. Most casinos have hotel floors and rooms reserved for tobacco users. So, why can’t marijuana be part of the Vegas vibes too?

Do You Think You’d Bet Big While High?

Nearly 60% of the adults surveyed also said they don’t believe they’d gamble or play games differently under marijuana’s influence. Another 60% of the survey respondents said gambling wouldn’t change their marijuana consumption habits or choices.

Many respondents were unsure how being high might alter their gaming experience. Twenty-five percent said it’d increase enjoyment, and less than 10% said it would lower their enjoyment.

I don’t gamble. I’m practically allergic to it. I’ve done it, and winning feels cool, but losing is torment. Not worth it for me. And I don’t foresee wanting to throw bills any more emphatically while high. I’ve been playing poker since I was a kid, but I think I’d be uber-nervous to double-down on a mediocre hand if I’m stoney-baloney.

Cannabis Policy Institute Director Riana Durrett said, “The motivation for the study was that there’s this perception that if people are consuming cannabis, their gaming desires would be suppressed,” in a conference presentation. The survey results indicate otherwise. I don’t know, guys — I’m not convinced yet.

Do Casinos Even Want Cannabis Around?

By Kvnga on Pexels

The house always wins, and that’s not dumb luck. Vegas casinos are strategically engineered to keep you playing and get you hooked. Dizzying carpet patterns make it impossible not to look up at all the twinkling games, and why walk away from a table when someone keeps bringing you free cocktails? That’s where the money comes from, not the drink sales, show tickets, or room rates. One report shows that 65% of the average casino’s revenue is from floor winnings.

Casinos only want cannabis if it’s going to encourage gambling. This survey suggests Vegas visitors would like marijuana around, but it wouldn’t increase gambling. I’d bet (pun intended) that they won’t be offering cannabis unless they’re confident it goes hand in hand with gaming.

Vegas Cannabis Could Use the Money

With tariffs impacting cannabis prices from unexpected angles, people are buying less. Marijuana sales in Nevada have dropped lately, so expanding into the gaming sector would give the industry a much-needed boost. But I’m not so sure the casinos will be opening their arms anytime soon.

A joint won’t encourage you to buy everyone at the table a steak dinner or bet it all on 13 black the same way a glass of whiskey will. For now, you’ll have to stick to Vegas dispensaries and smoking outside.

How to Get High Before the Casino

Thankfully, marijuana is still readily available in Vegas, one of America’s most 420-friendly destinations. If you want to keep your high going while you gamble, bring these with you:

