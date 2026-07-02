American Dad Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date, Bundle & Prices

The American Dad Fortnite skins have been decrypted and leaked by dataminers. Here is your first look at what the Stan Smith and Francine Smith cosmetics look like in the battle royale. We also break down the Fortnite American Dad collab release date and pricing.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The American Dad Fortnite collab release date is Friday, July 3, 2026. The battle royale will celebrate the 4th of July this weekend with this Chapter 7 Season 3 Fox Animation crossover. The American Dad skins will include popular lead characters Stan Smith, as well as his wife, Francine Smith. Unfortunately, there is no Roger or muscular Steve. I know, it’s a bummer.

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The American Dad skins will be added to the Item Shop during its daily reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. However, trying to figure out when that is in every time zone can be a bit frustrating. For your convenience, we have created a table below that shows when the American Dad Fortnite collab goes live in every region.

Fortnite American Dad Release Times (All Regions)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 3 5:00 PM MT (Mountain US) July 3 6:00 PM CT (Central US) July 3 7:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 3 8:00 PM UK (BST) July 4 1:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 4 2:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 3 9:00 PM Japan (JST) July 4 9:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 4 9:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 4 10:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 4 12:00 PM

American Dad Fortnite Skins Leaked (First Look)

Dataminers have also fully decrypted the American Dad Fortnite skins early and have given us our first look at what the cosmetics look like in-game. To get a closer look, we’ve posted HD images below of the Stan Smith and Francine Smith skins as they appear in the battle royale.

Stan Smith (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Francine Smith (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

All American Dad Fortnite Cosmetic Items & Bundle Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, all cosmetic items in the crossover have also leaked. According to dataminers, the American Dad Fortnite bundle will feature eight items, including two skins, backblings, and pickaxes. It even includes the Good Morning USA” American Dad theme song as a Jam Track.

Here is the full list of American Dad cosmetic items and potential bundle pricing:

Stan Smith Set

Stan Smith (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Threat Level Fridge Magnet (Back Bling): 200 V-Bucks

200 V-Bucks Stan Foam Finger (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Stan’s Jam (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

Francine Smith Set

Francine Smith (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Klaus Heisler (Back Bling): 200 V-Bucks

200 V-Bucks Francine’s Purse (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

Music

Good Morning USA (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks

Bundle

American Dad Bundle (8 Items): 3,600 V-Bucks (Estimate)

Screenshot: Epic Games

We believe the American Dad Fortnite Bundle could cost 3,600 V-Bucks. However, this is speculation, as Epic Games doesn’t confirm pricing in advance. New Fortnite bundles typically have a 40% discount. Individual cosmetic item prices are also based on previous Fox Animation crossovers, such as the King of the Hill Fortnite collab.

That said, the final cost might be higher depending on individual item pricing. For example, the Klaus Heisler Backbling might be more expensive than previous items because it’s a popular character.