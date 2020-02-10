The Obamas Basically Just Won an Oscar

American Factory just won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature—which means that, in a way, the Obamas just snagged an Academy Award.

The former President and First Lady’s production company, Higher Ground, was behind the doc, which followed a group of workers at a factory in Dayton, Ohio, struggling to unionize their workplace. It’s the first project the Obamas have brought to life as part of their partnership with Netflix.

Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

