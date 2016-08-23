American Football Announce a New Album, ‘American Football,’ and Release Its First Track

There have been suggestions for some time that seminal emo band American Football were working their way towards a new album. They announced one show, just one, at the Vic Theatre in Chicago for October. Their social media accounts started displaying a video, panning down to a suburban window, pretty much the same scene as their seminal debut depicted on its cover. Even though lead singer Mike Kinsella, as Owen, had come out with a new album at the end of July, it still seemed to add up to something significant. No point in reissuing American Football again; no point in rerunning that victory lap that they did in 2014.

Today the band announced that they will be releasing a new record. The follow up to their 1999 debut will also be called American Football. It’s out on October 21 on Polyvinyl.

They’ve released the first track from the album, too. “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long” has that same resonance, the steady, bright guitar, the prettiness through gentle chaos, that made—still makes—American Football intriguing. You could hear it on Owen albums, too, but it feels different with everything swirling around it.

The band have also announced a handful of shows on top of the Chicago date: one in New York, one in London, and one in Los Angeles.

Listen to “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long” below and read our oral history of American Football here.

American Football artwork and tracklist:

01 Where Are We Now?

02 My Instincts Are the Enemy

03 Home Is Where the Haunt Is

04 Born to Lose

05 I’ve Been So Lost for So Long

06 Give Me the Gun

07 I Need a Drink (or Two or Three)

08 Desire Gets in the Way

09 Everyone Is Dressed Up

