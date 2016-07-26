Watch This American Hero Destroy a Racist Homemade Trump Sign with a Power Saw

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker” data-verified=”redactor”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Video via TJ Tarrant’s Facebook. Thumbnail via Pixbay

The partisan tension is so high amidst the RNC and DNC, you could cut through it with a knife. But a local Michigan resident decided to use a power saw instead, when he happened upon a Trump-loving homeowner’s overtly racist sign, WWMT reports.

Someone in Flushing, Michigan, decided to put up a homemade sign in his front yard that read, “Make the township white again,” and it ended up really upsetting people around town. Local Michigan man TJ Tarrant saw the sign on Facebook and was so shocked by its message that he decided to drive to Flushing and talk to the guy who put it up.

“He told me there were black people that stole his Donald Trump signs out of his front yard,” Tarrant told the local station. “Then he came off with a whole bunch of racial slurs, more than I’ve heard in one sentence in my entire life.”

After hearing that, Tarrant went right back out to his car and grabbed his cordless power saw. Then, with great gusto, he proceeded to carve the sign in half, filming the entire thing and later posting it to Facebook. Some strangers who helped out with the filming even said they had come down to the house to do the exact same thing.

The homeowner is reportedly thinking about charging Tarrant with trespassing, but the surrounding neighbors were delighted to see the sign go. It’s surely a small price to pay for restoring order and serenity to little corner of America.

