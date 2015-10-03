‘American Horror Story’ Fan Art Haunts LA

One of the most genuinely spine-chilling modern shows on television, FX’s American Horror Story has broken barriers in the horror genre with its unique, anthology-style approach. Now, after winning over a dozen Emmys, the TV franchise is getting ready to hit the small screen again on October 7 with the premiere of its fifth season, Hotel, starring Lady Gaga. It’s also releasing Freak Show on DVD and Blu-Ray Oct. 6. To celebrate, Hero Complex Gallery in Los Angeles is showcasing more than 100 pieces of fan art inspired by AHS.

Art by Robert Bruno. American Horror Story TMs ©2015 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved.

If you’re new to American Horror Story, you’ll be happy to learn that you don’t need to watch Murder House or Asylum in order to understand Coven, Freak Show, and/or Hotel, as each season explores a different theme and takes place in a different era. Murder House and Coven are both set in the present, while Asylum travels back in time to 1964 Massachusetts, and Freak Show takes place in 1952 Florida. Roughly the same cast returns each time, each member playing a completely different role. The one thing all seasons have in common, however, is an examination of horror tropes with particular regard to background and setting, and as such, the time and place of each season becomes just as much a character as the people themselves.

