This Company Will Pay Someone Up to $47,000 a Year to Smoke Weed at Home

Once in a while, a story comes along that really crystallizes the fact that weed prohibition is over. This is one of those times.

American Marijuana, a cannabis review site, is looking for someone to review CBD and THC products for up to $47,000 ($36,000 USD) a year.

Videos by VICE

The site wants an applicant either from Canada or a US state where weed is legal to film themselves unboxing new (free!) weed products each month, and blog about their experiences. Essentially, you’d be getting paid to get high at home and blog about it.

The products will include weed, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils.

“The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog,” the posting says. “Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category.”

The successful candidate will need to be at least 18 years old, physically healthy, and able to name at least six slang terms for weed (that’s literally part of the application.) The application also requests a 60-second video explaining why you’re passionate about weed, and links to your social media accounts—they want to know how many followers you have.

According to the terms and conditions, only one candidate will be chosen and will be paid up to $47,000 a year based on their “experience and capabilities.”

The site makes money from the companies being reviewed when users click on a link and purchase a product or service. However, the company claims this dynamic does not result in biased reviews.

“All of our reviews are 100 percent impartial. We frequently criticize our partners and we also praise providers with whom we have no relationship,” the site says.

The lucky stoner will be chosen on December 4.

Follow Manisha on Twitter