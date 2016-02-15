American Presidents, and the People Who Get Tattoos of Them | Monday Insta Illustrator

While voting statistics seem to indicate that apathy reigns in modern American politics, the same cannot be said of American politics in the past, at least where the faces of famous presidents are concerned. For a special President’s Day edition of Monday Insta Illustrator, we present the people who have chosen to make their bodies the canvases for the lofty ideals and legendary personalities of our nation’s leaders.
These people have chosen to align their very physical beings with the historical emblems of liberalism, conservatism, wars, treaties, and all the other foibles that come with positions of power. Enjoy the artistry of pure and unadulterated belief in the system and all that it stands for: it’s beautiful, in a way.
Videos by VICE
There are also those that commit to presidential hopefuls, at least half of whom will be carrying the visage of a future Barry Goldwater on their skin for the rest of their lives.
…And then, there’s this guy.
See more on Instagram.
