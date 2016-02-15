American Presidents, and the People Who Get Tattoos of Them | Monday Insta Illustrator

A photo posted by ONUR KOLAY (@onurkolayy) on Mar 24, 2015 at 4:12am PDT



While voting statistics seem to indicate that apathy reigns in modern American politics, the same cannot be said of American politics in the past, at least where the faces of famous presidents are concerned. For a special President’s Day edition of Monday Insta Illustrator, we present the people who have chosen to make their bodies the canvases for the lofty ideals and legendary personalities of our nation’s leaders.

These people have chosen to align their very physical beings with the historical emblems of liberalism, conservatism, wars, treaties, and all the other foibles that come with positions of power. Enjoy the artistry of pure and unadulterated belief in the system and all that it stands for: it’s beautiful, in a way.



A photo posted by Vinnie’ Tattoo Collective (@vinniestattoo) on Dec 9, 2015 at 5:48pm PST

I want a Ronald Reagan tattoo pic.twitter.com/0NA2YtTagX — Highly Honorable (@Spike_Dudley187) May 21, 2015

A video posted by tattoo artist | babyface killa (@kevin.laroy) on Nov 5, 2014 at 6:23pm PST

A photo posted by Caveman Kyle Stratton (@cavemankyletattoo) on Jan 17, 2014 at 6:46pm PST

A photo posted by TATTOOS BY DAVE NEWMAN… (@davenewmantattoos) on Jan 23, 2013 at 9:21pm PST

A photo posted by Danielle White (@danietatts) on Aug 8, 2015 at 11:36pm PDT

A photo posted by BALD•BULGING•MAN (@tconnors_bfg) on Nov 9, 2014 at 2:31pm PST

A photo posted by Wayne Parker (@g_wayneparker) on Jul 15, 2014 at 4:06pm PDT

A photo posted by Ken Sprague (@kenspraguetattoos) on Jan 10, 2014 at 5:48pm PST

A photo posted by Jeremy Scott (@jeremyscott_tattoo) on Oct 18, 2013 at 8:39pm PDT

A photo posted by Angryelephant (@angryelephanttattoos) on Nov 16, 2013 at 10:47am PST

A photo posted by Savage Dax (@realisticportraitsystem) on Feb 1, 2013 at 10:32pm PST

A photo posted by June Jung (@tattoojune) on Feb 24, 2013 at 1:18pm PST



There are also those that commit to presidential hopefuls, at least half of whom will be carrying the visage of a future Barry Goldwater on their skin for the rest of their lives.



A photo posted by Gus Duarte (@tattooistgus) on Feb 6, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

@HillaryClinton .. Thank you for this week. I feel like we took things to another level. This tattoo is to honor you pic.twitter.com/R9bByIekgX — AJ Senerchia (@HavexHeart_AJ) May 7, 2014

…And then, there’s this guy.



My #mancrush @cutsandstabs #donaldtrumptattoo A photo posted by Stephanie Hanshaw



