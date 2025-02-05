Americans Are Drinking Less Wine in 2025—Here’s Why

Apparently, we’re drinking less wine this year. And by “we,” I mean other Americans who are not me.

According to a recent report by Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s SipSource, wine sales dropped nearly 8% from 2023 to 2024.

“Dining captured 55.6% of on-premise wine revenue but trailed the bar and nightclub channel growth by a point and a half, which holds a 15.0% share of on-premise wine sales,” the report reads.

Specifically, table wines (which are basically just white and red varieties), represented 75% of revenue and declined 8.0%, while champagne and sparkling wine had a 16.8% share and an 8% decline.

Why Are Wine Sales Declining in 2025?

With “intermittent sobriety” gaining traction last year, this might just be a glimpse into a less alcohol-centered society. In fact, one survey from 2024 found that 41% of Americans were looking to cut back on drinking.

As for the dining industry, well, it’s suffering the consequences.

“The dining channel continues to face significant challenges for wine and spirits,” the report says. “As consumers increasingly shift toward off-premise purchases and other alternatives, the sector is struggling to recover.”

How will they do this?

“Innovation is key for the dining industry to adapt to evolving consumer preferences,” SipSource continues. “Exploring new strategies for engagement and sales will be crucial to revitalizing beverage offerings in this channel.”