Americans Are So Stressed About Money They Can’t Even Have Sex

A new study has found that a quarter of Americans are too financially stressed to have sex. Well, unlike the people behind these stats, that blows.

The recent ZipHealth survey revealed that 26% of Americans have avoided sex or intimacy due to money stress.

Videos by VICE

I mean, hey, it’s hard to get in the mood when you’re worrying about paying rent or affording groceries. Not to mention, you can’t exactly wine and dine your date if you don’t have the funds.

“Money problems aren’t just showing up in bank statements,” the ZipHealth Team wrote in their survey. “They’re making their way into bedrooms, too.”

Money can affect intimacy and dating in various ways. Here are some sneaky ways financial stress might sabotage your sex life.

Americans’ Money Problems Are Destroying Their Sex Lives

No matter how many people might try to sell you the idea that “money can’t buy happiness,” the proof is in the pudding. Sure, just because you’re financially secure doesn’t mean all your problems go away. However, it does mean you don’t have to work yourself into the ground just to make ends meet while spiraling about the price of groceries. I think a lot of us would be happier if that weren’t our weekly routine.

And if you need more convincing, the ZipHealth survey found that financially satisfied people are up to six times more likely to report sexual and emotional satisfaction in their relationships. Obviously, our overall emotional well-being doesn’t just rely on our romantic connections. However, I can confidently say that I feel happier when my romantic relationship is solid than when it’s lacking emotional intimacy and pleasure.

Financial stress encourages self-pleasure over partnered intimacy

The survey also found that—due to financial stress impacting their sex lives—45% of Americans are turning to solo intimacy. This makes sense, considering masturbation is often used as a form of self-care and can ease stress and anxiety.

What’s more? Around 3 in 10 adults are actively avoiding dating or new relationships because of economic uncertainty. Instead, they’re riding solo. Literally.

Unfortunately, this likely further fuels the loneliness epidemic we’re all currently battling. Struggling with your finances without the support of a partner can feel like a double whammy. Many of us avoid the dating pool because we’re already drowning.

Financial stress leads to insecurity

Dating in today’s noncommittal world requires a high level of confidence. The smallest insecurities can feel like open wounds when diving into the dating pool. That being said, money is a major insecurity for many—and one that might prevent someone from even trying to find love.

I mean, think about it. A man who is expected to pay the dinner tab might shy away from a first date, insecure in the fact that he can’t afford two meals on his current salary. In fact, 44% of Americans feel like they’re “not enough” in relationships because of their financial situation. That’s a heartbreaking stat.

“Economic uncertainty is changing how people date, connect, and experience desire,” wrote the ZipHealth Team. “From skipped date nights to rising anxiety around intimacy, financial stress is reshaping modern relationships in quiet but powerful ways.”