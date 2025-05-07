Americans Are Still Washing Their Hands Wrong—or Not at All

Apparently, the pandemic hygiene lessons didn’t stick.

A new national survey from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) found that nearly half of U.S. adults admit to not washing their hands at moments when they really should—like after sneezing, coughing, going to the grocery store, or using the bathroom. Seriously?

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about lacking access to sinks or soap. It’s about not giving a damn. One in five people straight-up chose not to wash their hands, claiming they were too busy, didn’t think it mattered, or didn’t want dry skin. Have we learned nothing?

“Handwashing is an easy and effective way to prioritize your health and the health of those around you,” said Patricia A. Stinchfield, NFID’s immediate past president. And yet? A solid chunk of people only bother during cold and flu season, as if germs take summers off.

“While handwashing is an important strategy for disease prevention, it is a critical and often overlooked tool,” said NFID Medical Director Dr. Robert Hopkins. He added that if everyone consistently washed their hands, a million lives a year could be saved globally. Think about that the next time you blow past the sink.

To fight the apathy, NFID is literally taking handwashing on tour. Their “Clean Hands Caravan” is a mobile, brightly-colored handwashing station pulling up to festivals, markets, and schools. “We wanted to bring some excitement to an important but sometimes overlooked habit taught in kindergarten,” said NFID CEO Marla Dalton.

Unsurprisingly, older adults are the best at washing up. About 74% of folks over 60 reported doing it regularly, likely because they didn’t grow up with hand sanitizer as a backup. “When I came back inside from playing, I was supposed to wash my hands,” Dr. Georges Benjamin of the American Public Health Association told CNN. It was just part of life.

And no, you’re not off the hook just because you “only went pee.” Public restrooms are bacterial minefields. “Even if your urine is sterile,” said Hopkins, “it doesn’t mean everything else is.”

Hand sanitizer? It’s fine in a pinch, but it doesn’t kill things like C. diff or norovirus. Soap and water still win.

So yeah. Americans…stop being so gross and wash your damn hands. We can do better.