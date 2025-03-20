Americans Are Unhappier Than Ever, Says World Happiness Report

Every year, the World Happiness Report researches and publishes data on global well-being, including information on how to improve it as a collective. Through the Gallup World Poll, the organization asks some 100,000 people in 140 different countries and territories about their own lives to gauge the overall contentment of each nation.

“In this year’s issue, we focus on the impact of caring and sharing on people’s happiness,” the WHR wrote on its website. “Like ‘mercy’ in Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice, caring is ‘twice-blessed’—it blesses those who give and those who receive.”

“In this report, we investigate both of these effects: the benefits to the recipients of caring behavior and the benefits to those who care for others,” they continued.

Based on the World Happiness Report’s data, Finland has ranked as the No. 1 happiest country in the world for the eighth year in a row.

“Our annual happiness ranking is, once again, led by Nordic countries, with Finland still first among them,” the report states. Following Finland are Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden—in that order.

“Happiness isn’t just about wealth or growth — it’s about trust, connection, and knowing people have your back,” Jon Clifton, the CEO of Gallup, explained. “If we want stronger communities and economies, we must invest in what truly matters: each other.”

That being said, many of these happiness rankings involved acts of benevolence. For example, the Nordic countries in particular ranked as the highest for “expected and actual return of lost wallets.” Small acts of kindness are often the driving force behind contentment.

As for the United States, well…the country dropped to its lowest-ever ranking of 24. For context, the U.S. used to be the 11th happiest country in the world. Of course, this was back in 2012, when life seemed much brighter here in the States.