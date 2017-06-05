Here’s a Map of How Americans Misspell Porn Searches, by State

Big data has climaxed. Over the weekend, PornHub released a map of the most commonly misspelled porn search terms in the US by state, yielding gems like “wbony” and “lesbiam,” as well as, hilariously, “porm.” Big data’s promise to change the world has finally been fulfilled.

Since 2013, PornHub has provided public access to analysis of their stats through their website’s “Insights” section. Their maps reveal everything from traffic after Thanksgiving to the demographics most likely to search “weed” on April 20. The site frequently makes news with announcements like the fact that “lesbian porn” is the world’s most searched-for adult content.

The subject of spelling is especially close to PornHub’s heart, explains a blog post. “As you can imagine, misspelled searches are quite common on PornHub when people’s dominant digits are otherwise being… occupied.” The map was requested by Mashable during Twitter’s tsunami of covfefe memes last week. PornHub also revealed that, as of June 1, they had also received over 9,000 searches for covfefe porn, which seems to have overreached even their imaginations. Check out the glorious United States of Misspelled Porn Genres below.



