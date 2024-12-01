Americans Spent More Money Than Ever on Black Friday

Americans shelled out some serious cash on Black Friday.

This Black Friday, American consumers spent $10.8 billion online, up $1 billion from the prior year, Adobe Analytics found. The company forecasts that consumers will spend a record $241 billion online during the 2024 holidays. That’s up 8.4 percent from 2023.

“Crossing the $10 billion mark is a big e-commerce milestone for Black Friday, for a day that in the past was more anchored towards in-store shopping,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said in a statement to USA Today. “And with consumers getting more comfortable with everything from mobile shopping to chat bots, we have tailwinds that can prop up online growth for Black Friday moving forward.”

Online and in stores, Salesforce estimates that Americans $17.5 billion on the day after Thanksgiving. That’s up 7 percent from the prior year.

Mobile spending is likewise up this year, accounting for 52.3 percent of purchases, per Adobe Analytics. That’s expected to rise to 53.2 percent of the spend throughout the rest of the holiday season. That is equivalent to $128 billion.

By now, pay later purchases are also on the rise to the tune of nearly $1 billion, coming in at $18.5 billion, per Adobe Analytics. The buying option is likely to peak Cyber Monday with a new single-day-record of $993 million, the company forecasted.

As for what items are flying off the shelves this year, Adobe Analytics pointed to Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Bluetooth headphones.