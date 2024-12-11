Americans Are Using a Drug 100 Times More Potent Than Fentanyl

If you thought fentanyl was dangerous (newsflash: it is), wait ‘til you hear about carfentanil—a drug 100 times more potent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the public about the rise of carfentanil—an altered version of fentanyl that’s much stronger than the original. The warning went on to reveal that carfentanil deaths rose by over 700% in the past year alone.

According to Dr. Chris Tuell, clinical director of addiction services at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, carfentanil is likely so prevalent due to its “high profitability.”

“Very small amounts can produce thousands of doses,” he told Fox News Digital. “Synthetic opioids like carfentanil are relatively easy to manufacture in illicit labs. Since the drug is a synthetic, it is easier to produce—unlike heroin, which is dependent on a plant like opium.”

Not only is it much easier to produce, but it’s also much more fatal due to its potency—which is extremely concerning, considering we’re already facing a fentanyl crisis.

“Even a small amount can be fatal, as it can cause respiratory failure,” Tuell said.

Additionally, Tuell told Fox News Digital that carfentanil is often mixed with other opioids or heroin. It can also be inhaled or injected.

“Inhaling the drug can be quickly risky because it can enter the bloodstream, resulting in an overdose,” Tuell said. “This can happen intentionally or accidentally, as the drug can become easily airborne.”

Perhaps the most concerning part is that the drug often resembles prescription meds, meaning some might believe they’re taking a completely different drug when they’re actually ingesting a lethal amount of carfentanil.

“Children are now the generation of artificial intelligence and deepfakes, as illicit drugs are posing like regular prescription medications,” Tuell said.

If anything, this is a greater call to action for parents to educate their children on the dangers of drug use.