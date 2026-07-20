Americans Want GLP-1s So Badly They’d Give Up Sex for a Year

Weight-loss drugs have become non-negotiable for many Americans, and a new round of survey data captures just how far that goes. One in four who use or want a GLP-1 would give up sex, dating, or a romantic relationship for a year before walking away from treatment.

Telehealth company Trimi surveyed 1,065 U.S. adults about what they’d sacrifice to start or stay on a GLP-1, and the picture that emerges is one of a medication people are willing to protect at almost any cost. Among people who use or want to use one, 82% said they’d give up something else before they’d give up their medication. One in four said that something else could be sex, dating, or a romantic relationship — for a full year.

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The financial picture behind those numbers is what makes them make sense. Brand-name GLP-1s still carry list prices above $1,000 a month, and only about one in three large commercial insurance plans covers them for obesity. Americans pay two to four times as much as patients in Europe pay for the same drugs. Against that backdrop, 44% of current users in the Trimi survey said they’d take on debt rather than stop treatment and lose their progress. Women were more likely to say so than men, at 49% versus 32%.

Some Americans Would Give Up Sex for a Year Before Giving Up Their Weight-Loss Drugs

The survey also captured the lengths people go to in order to hold on to their prescriptions. More than a quarter of users have taken a lower dose than prescribed, skipped doses, or paused treatment to cut costs. Thirteen percent have kept their spending secret from a spouse or partner, and 31% have downplayed it to someone close. Fifty-eight percent have stopped or nearly stopped because of cost, rising to 74% among those who have already lapsed.

For people who haven’t started yet, cost is the single biggest obstacle by a significant margin. Nearly half (47%) of those considering a GLP-1 named it the top barrier, well ahead of side effect concerns at 27%. Two-thirds said they’d choose an affordable telehealth option over waiting for a brand-name version their doctor mentioned. Only 13% said they’d dip into savings to start sooner — most are waiting it out.

The generational divide on how essential these drugs feel is one of the more interesting findings. Among baby boomers on GLP-1s, 80% called the medication an essential or important healthcare expense. Among millennials, that figure was 52%. The older the user, the less optional the drug feels.

Sixty-four percent said a GLP-1 would need to cost $100 or less per month to be considered affordable. The Trump administration’s November 2025 deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk set a new government price of $245 a month for injectable GLP-1s, with a $50 Medicare copay for qualifying patients starting mid-2026. F

or the people in this survey skipping doses to make their prescription last, that math still doesn’t add up.