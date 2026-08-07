Americans Watch Porn Longer Than Anyone Else, Survey Finds

Every country has a reputation. The French are romantic, the British are reserved, and Americans are…a lot. Their tastes lean toward the expansive, the supersized, and the thoroughly browsed. Porn is no exception.

The study comes from Ersties, a female-led ethical adult platform, which pulled anonymized data from users in the US, England, and France. They tracked search categories, overall volume, and session length. The findings won’t upend your worldview. They will, however, explain a few things.

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Americans logged average sessions of 45 to 60 minutes, the longest of any country in the study. According to Cat Gately, Head of Creative, Community and Education at Ersties, that’s mostly browsing time.

“Often it simply means they’re taking more time to browse, discover different performers and explore different fantasies before finding exactly what they’re looking for,” she said. US viewers also searched the widest range of categories of any country, including lesbian, anal, squirting, orgy, exhibitionism, and BDSM, which suits a culture that approaches everything from restaurants to streaming services as a full-on buffet.

Americans Watch Porn Longer Than People in France and England, Survey Finds

France came in second, with average sessions of 25 to 47 minutes, though the French logged the single longest individual session of any country, over 70 minutes. Classic overperformer when it counts. France was also the only country where domestic content ranked among the top searches. French performers, French-language productions. Lots of French pride there.

England finished last at 28 to 41 minutes, which could generously be called efficiency. They knew what they came for and got on with it. Their top trending fetish category, watersports, stood out against an otherwise fairly conventional search list. British tabloids have been inadvertently preparing us for this for years.

Boy/Girl content topped the charts in all three countries without exception. Across borders, cultural differences, and wildly incompatible opinions about cheese, people agree on at least that much.

“If you ever needed proof that culture influences absolutely everything, even our porn habits, this is it,” Gately said. “We all agree on the classics, but after that, every country starts doing its own thing.” She did have one unanswerable follow-up. “Seeing Americans comfortably top the leaderboard did make me wonder whether there’s any correlation with how long they last in the bedroom,” she added. “Sadly, that’s one dataset we don’t have.”

The EU has been trying to align France, England, and the US on things for decades. Ersties did it in one data pull.