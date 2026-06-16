Americans Were Asked About Their Earliest Memories, and the Answers Are Kind of Concerning

Think back to your earliest memory. How old were you? For me, anything before kindergarten is basically a void with occasional flashes of weird cartoons (keep in mind, I was born in the 80s) or family get-togethers. Some people claim they can remember being a baby. Respectfully, no.

A new YouGov survey of 7,356 adults asked Americans about their earliest recollections and found that for most people, childhood is significantly hazier than they’d probably like to admit. Only 9% of respondents said they remember a lot from age six. By age 16, that number climbs to 41%, though 52% still say they remember only a little, even from their teenage years.

Videos by VICE

Most Americans, 61%, describe their overall childhood memories as predominantly positive, with 13% saying they’re mostly negative. The political breakdown here is one of the more striking data points in the survey. Very liberal Americans are the least likely to remember childhood fondly, with only 52% describing their memories as mostly positive and 21% saying mostly negative. That’s a meaningful gap compared to very conservative Americans, 69% of whom say their childhood memories are positive, with only 12% negative.

News consumption also correlates with memory retention in ways that are hard to explain. Americans who follow government and public affairs closely are nearly twice as likely to say they remember a lot from age 16, 49% versus 26% among those who pay little attention to the news. Whether that connection reflects something about cognitive engagement or some third variable entirely, YouGov didn’t speculate.

Some Americans Do Have Some Memories, At Least

For the more qualitative side of the research, YouGov deployed an AI Interviewer to have open-ended conversations with 1,129 respondents about their earliest memories. The dominant themes that emerged were sensory details and rituals with parents. A man in his 60s recalled sitting at the dinner table squishing peas between his fingers. “I remember Momma being not happy about it but not being angry either,” he said. “I remember thinking the peas felt good going between my fingers.”

A woman in her 60s traced her earliest memory back to a flight she took at age two. The sensation of the plane lifting off and touching down lodged itself in her brain, along with the experience of running loose through the cabin in an era before anyone cared about seatbelts on children.

A man in his 30s went straight to Christmas morning, age five, and Super Mario World. He admitted he was hesitant at first, having no prior experience with video games, but came around. He credits that single gift with his strong relationship with gaming ever since.

Fear showed up as well, less frequently but memorably. One respondent recalled hiding inside a clothing rack as a three-year-old and emerging to find his parents gone. “I think fear stuck with me because it was such a shocking feeling compared to happiness or comfort,” he said.

The brain holds on to what it holds onto. The rest just evaporates into the ether, I guess.