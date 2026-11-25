For years, the US National Institutes of Health, or NIH, conducted biomedical research on chimpanzees. In 2015, the agency announced it would retire these lab-raised chimps. Over a decade later, the final 33 retired chimps are set to be moved to the US’s only federal sanctuary, Chimp Haven in Louisiana, according to agency director Jay Bhattacharya.

As reported by IFLScience and detailed in Bhattacharya’s official NIH statement, these apes have been living at the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research in Bastrop, Texas, and will finally get to spend their remaining days across 200 acres of forest in Keithville, Louisiana.

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Along with these chimps being retired, the federal government’s use of chimps as lab experiments is being retired as well. The shift began after a 2015 review under former director Francis Collins concluded that the need to experiment on chimps had shrunk to basically zero.

This roughly coincided with US rules giving captive chimps endangered species-style protections, aligning the US with bans that had already been in place in places like the European Union, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

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It took a decade to find these chimps a new home, mostly because of their age and fragility. Bhattacharya noted that “relocating chimpanzees is a complex process that requires careful consideration of each animal’s needs,” adding that health issues raise the risk of complications during transport and adjustment.

Following a transfer from the Alamogordo Primate Facility in New Mexico to Chimp Haven, NIH leadership reconsidered moving the Bastrop group (many of whom are between 30 and 50 years old) in line with the CHIMP Act. Bhattacharya stated that “completing their transfers will fulfill NIH’s commitment, announced in November 2015, to retire all NIH-owned chimpanzees to sanctuary.”

The moves are slated to start in early 2027 and roll out group by group throughout the year.