Amigo The Devil Suffers Tragic House Fire: ‘Everything is Gone’

Amigo the Devil and his family were the victims of a tragic house fire last week, and the singer-songwriter says it was so devastating that “everything is gone.”

In a post on social media, Amigo the Devil, whose real name is Danny Kiranos, shared photos of the terrible blaze that engulfed his home and claimed near countless, unvaluable personal affects such as “all the original Amigo art, dozens of hand written lyric books filled with songs that’ll never be, hard drives with thousands of demos throughout a lifetime and the backups of them, test pressings,” and more.

Videos by VICE

“A lifetime of collecting is gone. Just, a museum level of a pieces that I feel I’ve failed history with. Family heirlooms, achievements, keepsakes are rubble,” he later added. “Physical representations of this entire existence leave a life experienced to the degradation of memory and time now.

Kiranos also shared the sad news that his family lost a pup in the fire, Kobe, “the best little dog that so many of you met this last tour.”

“I have so much more to say but right now it’ll all be through the lens of this hopeless feeling, he added. We’re trying to stay positive. We’re trying to stay hopeful. I’m trying to forget I ever wrote a song called it’s all gone but at the same time the little jokes help here and there.”

Kiranos concluded his post: “This was genuinely a night without mercy.”

A close friend of Kiranos has since launched a GoFundMe to help with the financial burden of recovering from the fire, explaining that “the good news is he does have insurance but the limits will not replace everything and his life long journey of building his art and collectibles will never be replaced along with all of the stuff that was his family’s and loved ones.”

Those interested in supporting can find that link here: GoFundMe.