Amigos Is the Best New THC Drink of 2025

As someone who has been alcohol-free for the past year, I’m always on the lookout for the best THC drinks. Cann is my go-to when I need something on the chill side, while Cycling Frog has been my favorite option for something a bit stronger. However, a new THC drink has become an instant favorite: Amigos.

After finding it at my local bodega in New York City, I tried the pineapple-flavored THC soda on a whim. Within the first sip, I was taken back to my childhood, drinking pineapple Fanta—a soda I loved, but hadn’t had in over a decade. It tasted so comforting, in a way that THC drinks rarely are. Other THC drink brands I’ve tried recently have a medicinal or earthy aftertaste, so it’s always a plus when a beverage doesn’t taste like flower.

It’s so pleasant to drink that I had to remember to pace myself, or else risk getting a panic attack with my fluctuating tolerance. Even though I ended up drinking the entire 50mg tall boy, it gave me a chill high—the type where I can relax and watch trashy reality TV without being reminded of deep-rooted trauma. Score!

After trying out the pineapple-flavored Amigos, I got their strawberry soda, and it’s just as great. So much so that it makes you forget there’s THC in it, as it tastes like a fancy soda you’d find in a gourmet market rather than a deli or smoke shop.

If you consider yourself a THC beverage connoisseur and haven’t heard of Amigos, you’re not alone. The brand launched in Miami this year. Amigos also has some flavors that fit the city’s tropical vibe, like Watermelon Mojito, Key Lime Margarita, and Cherry Limeade. Besides their high-dose tall boys, the brand also offers 10mg and 5mg options, fit for all tolerances.