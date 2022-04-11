AmirSaysNothing Is an Independent Rapper Who Deserves His Flowers

“If there’s one thing I know, it’s that I don’t know anything. I’m not trying to tell people what they need to be doing. I’m speaking from my experience,” AmirSaysNothing tells Noisey while explaining the origin of his name.

Amir is a rapper from New York with a sincere and personal approach to recording. He stacked his 2021 album Endless Brightside with an impressive roster of collaborators, including features from Atmosphere’s Slug, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, and production by Big Jerm and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

“Clockwatch”, a track produced by Shinoda, is “about managing living life through time,” Amir says. “All of us in life are dealing with time. I was feeling the pressure of time, and I wrote this as a response to it.” The music video was filmed in San Pedro, California, and has been laced gently with references to pieces of Amir’s life that have been pivotal to his story.

When asked if he can recall the first time he ever rapped, Amir remembers instantly. “The picture I’m holding in the beginning of the ‘Clockwatch’” music video is actually a picture of me and my best friend, Darnell Marshall. He passed away the week this album came out. “When we were sixteen, we’d be in his car listening to Three 6 Mafia, [Darnell and my friends] used to rap all the time, and I used to just sit in the back. They’d be like, “Man try it.” That was how I started rapping. I wouldn’t be here without him.”