Amish Buggies Are Being Robbed at Gunpoint in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania police are warning the public of the latest criminal target—Amish buggies. On March 27, an armed man allegedly robbed two Amish buggies in Mercer County, Pennsylvania State Police told multiple outlets.

Per the cops, one victim, a 30-year-old man, reported that a small black sedan pulled up in front of his buggy. The man in the car exited his vehicle, pointed a gun at the Amish man, and demanded his wallet, the victim claimed.

After the buggy driver acquiesced, the gunman left the scene, per the victim. The victim described the alleged robber as a white man wearing dark clothes and a medical mask.

When cops arrived to investigate, another person claimed that a similar incident occurred nearby, police said.

The second victim, a 22-year-old man, likewise alleged that a man driving small black sedan approached him and demanded his wallet. Unlike the first victim, the second one said he didn’t have his wallet, prompting the man to drive off.

The second victim gave a similar description of the alleged robber. He additionally noted that he was seated in the passenger seat of the car.

“Very easy target and then they go slow in their buggies. They can pull them right over,” Dick Wilson, a Pennsylvania resident, told the local CBS News affiliate. “That’s uncalled for, it’s just very uncalled for to do something like that.”

Susan Hougelman, who runs Simple Life Amish Tours, told the same outlet that she believes Amish people are being targeted. That fear, she added, has permeated the Amish community, particularly its women.