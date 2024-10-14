11 Hospitalized After Entire Amish Family Accidentally Eats Toxic Mushrooms

An Amish family instantly regretted its decision on what to forage and eat when it was gathering mushrooms in Peach Bottom Township, a mix of Dutch and Amish Country about 60 miles south of Pennsylvania’s capital, Harrisburg.

Eleven people were hospitalized after ingesting the toxic mushrooms. Nine of those affected were children. Each individual has since been released after being taken to the hospital last week.

The Amish family didn’t have a telephone, so one of the family members—presumably the one who was feeling the least of the effects—had to trek a half-mile to find a phone booth and report the incident to officials.

an Amish family in a horse-drawn buggy. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Due to the number of people experiencing medical issues after eating the mushrooms, the event was initially labeled a mass casualty incident—meaning the number of (potential) casualties exceeded the capacity of local emergency services. The area is also not heavily populated, so 11 people being rushed to a hospital that likely is understaffed and small in size is a pretty big deal.

If you’re wondering how often mushroom poisonings happen, well, it’s not all too common. That being said, a recent rise has occurred. A little more than 7,250 calls were made to poison centers about potential mushroom poisonings over a 10-month stretch in 2023. Among the cases that get reported, most aren’t deadly. Approximately 39 cases per year result are deemed serious and/or result in death.

If you’re ever in your local woods and are desperately craving a snack, it’s best to avoid picking mushrooms unless you’re an expert forager. The most common symptoms of exposure are nausea, vomiting, dehydration, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort.