‘Among Ashes’ Is a Mind-Bending Horror Trip Down Memory Lane (Review)

It’s a rainy night in 2001. I sit down at my computer, my very own personal computer (thanks, Mom!), and boot up Demon Blood. Blasting away at the hellish fiends, the familiar dings of my instant messenger software ring throughout the night. I exchange links and “lols” with a buddy as we comment on my recently hacked PC. That doesn’t stop me from checking out a strange message board with suspicious free games up for grabs, though. That’s precisely how the horror of Among Ashes begins.

It could’ve easily been one of the countless nights I spent in a dark room as a teen in 2001. I think that’s what makes Rat Cliff Games’ new psychological fright-fest feel so personal and so uncomfortably immersive. Playing Among Ashes, sometimes I forget I’m not actually on my computer — or wait, am I? Anyway, I should keep playing.

‘Among Ashes’ and the mystique of Y2K internet

Among Ashes‘ presentation uses a perspective I’ve grown to adore in the past few years. Experienced through the POV of a young 20-something, a desktop computer adorned with early-internet homages takes center stage. “Awesome Messenger,” spooky message boards, sludgy internet speeds and all.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

You control by swapping between instant messages, various websites, and a peculiar game. Uploaded by an ominous forum poster, the eerily named “ImSorry.exe” leads to a game called Night Call. The uploader, a notable user on the NIGHTMARE FUEL forums, leaves an off-putting apology for releasing the game. Only to never be heard from again.

But, hey, a free game! Night Call begins in typical horror fashion. A law enforcement duo responds to a call regarding disturbing noises from the Stoker manor. A scantily clad maid ushers you inside, assuring you that nothing fishy is happening. Oooh, a woman’s scream from upstairs. Tropes we’ve seen time and time again. Except, there’s something rather… weird… about this game. Something unwelcoming.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

There’s this unsettling feeling that we’re engaging in something forbidden. It’s hard to ignore the sounds, and even harder to decipher if they’re coming from the game… or within my own home. I should keep playing.

‘Among Ashes’ scares like the best of ’em

Night Call, the game within the game of Among Ashes, has you navigating through the Stoker residence. Fending off grotesque mutations and solving cryptic puzzles that lead deeper into the mansion, its blocky graphics and amateur voice acting reflect the PS1-era aesthetic it sets to emulate well.

You’ll often switch between the game and reading online discussions regarding errors in Night Call. In turn, you’re forced into this meta-level of exploiting the game’s bugs to proceed. It’s one of the most creative approaches I’ve seen in this medium. Which kept me highly invested while questioning whether the bugs I encountered were intentional or genuine mishaps in its code.

Screenshot: Rat Cliff Games

There’s certainly a lot of horror game inspiration in Among Ashes. From Night Call‘s obvious Resident Evil references to the claustrophobic moments of Silent Hill 4‘s apartment setting. Certainly, the infamous MyHouse.wad post that set the DOOM II modding community in a craze played a part in Among Ashes‘ plot. This game is laced with tension and dread, jolting me with heart-pumping scares I assumed couldn’t catch me off guard. Hoo boy, do they ever.

I’m trying not to spoil more of Among Ashes. I’ll just say that it’s a game that gets better and better the further you go. As reality twists, bends, and cracks between Night Call and your home, persisting through becomes increasingly uncomfortable throughout its 5-ish hour playtime. A standout amongst a stacked list of indie horror games, Among Ashes delivers a unique and terrifying approach to a nostalgic time of the past. I have to keep playing.

Verdict: Recommended

Among Ashes is available now on Steam and PlayStation 5. A code was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.