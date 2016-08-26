Portugal’s Amplifest 2016 Brought Together Neurosis, Mono, and a Whole Lot of Strobe Lights

“Not a Festival, an Experience,” reads the subtitle for Amplifest. The Porto-based two-day event prides itself on that idea, constantly broadening its base of artists and drawing in new fans. Six years in, the festival managed to push their boundaries further still this year with bands like Prurient, Kowloon Walled City, and Mono playing beneath the legendary Neurosis.

Amplificasom, the now-10-year-old promotion company behind the event, remains philosophical about its future; they’ve said that they “do not know what Amplifest will be within two years.” But since the 2011 lineup with Godspeed You! Black Emperor on top of the bill, they’ve somehow managed to outdo themselves year-on-year.

Photographer Maria Louceiro put together an extensive photo essay documenting her time at the festival, mixing live photography with portrait shots and cinemagraphs. The result is breathtaking, so stop reading this and go feast your eyeballs on the bounty below!



NEUROSIS

MONO







Anna Von Hausswolff

Oathbreaker



Prurient



Minsk

Kowloon Walled City

Sinistro



Rolyporter

The Blackheart Rebellion



Hope Drone

Aluk Todolo

Downfall of Gaia

Caspian

Kayo Dot





CHVE

Nevoa

Tinyfingers





Redemptus

Andre Mendes