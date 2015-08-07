‘AMY’ is About to Become the Best Selling British Documentary Ever in the UK

Asif Kapadia’s AMY – a documentary about the life and death of Amy Winehouse – is now set to become the highest-grossing British documentary of all time at the UK box office. Following its release on July 3, AMY received the biggest ever opening weekend for a British documentary and has continued to pull in massive audiences across the subsequent five weeks. The documentary features extensive unseen archive footage and previously unheard tracks, forcing us to confront our fascination with Amy Winehouse’s untimely death in 2011.

Gently probing Winehouse’s inner circle for answers that fill in the blanks of her story, AMY‘s success speaks volumes about our culture’s fascination with self-destructive musicians.

Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 is currently the highest-grossing non-concert documentary at the UK box office (£6.5m), March of the Penguins comes in second (£3.31m), and Kapadia’s own SENNA third, with a lifetime box office total of £3.17m. With AMY currently sitting on £3.16m just a month after it’s release, it’ll likely surpass SENNA in the next 24 hours.

Hamish Moseley, Head of Distribution at Altitude Film Distribution, has commented, “AMY is an extraordinary film that we always felt had the potential to be an unusual success.”