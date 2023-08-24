Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Created Her Own Mugshot Because She Felt Left Out

As mugshots emerge of the Trumpworld figures indicted as part of a sweeping racketeering case in Fulton County, Georgia, one person is clearly feeling left out.

Amy Kremer, the organizer of the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is so desperate to be part of the group that on Wednesday night she posted a photo of herself superimposed on the gray background from ​​Fulton County Jail, where mugshots of the nine defendants who have so far handed themselves in were taken.

“I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity,” Kremer wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so.”

Despite her dodgy photoshopping skills, some of Kremer’s supporters were fooled into believing that she had joined the likes of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Kraken lawyer Sidney Powell in surrendering to authorities in Fulton County.

I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity.



The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so. pic.twitter.com/LF6zIgaVdF — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) August 23, 2023

“God bless! I had no idea you were one of the defendants,” one follower wrote in response to the fake mugshot, before Kremer replied: “I’m not…for the time being, but I stand with them! They are coming for all of us, eventually.”

Some of her followers seemed even more confused, with one asking: “Who is that Amy?” to which Kremer responded: “It’s me.”

Kremer may have been inspired by David Shafer, one of those who signed documents falsely claiming to be Georgia’s 2020 presidential electors. On Wednesday morning Kremer shared a post from Shafer indicating that he had updated his profile picture on X with the mugshot image released by authorities in Georgia.

It’s unclear if other Trump supporters will join Kremer and create another MAGA meme, but they could be inspired to do so on Thursday when Trump himself turns in and his own mugshot is set to be published.

