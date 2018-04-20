Amy Schumer on the Controversy Surrounding ‘I Feel Pretty’

In her new film I Feel Pretty, comedian Amy Schumer plays Renee, a woman with rock-bottom self esteem. When she hits her head in an accident during a Soul Cycle class, she starts seeing herself as supermodel beautiful—even though nothing about her physical appearance has actually changed. (Think Shallow Hal.)

When the I Feel Pretty trailer was first released, it was met with criticism regarding its apparent message on body positivity. Broadly sat down with Schumer to discuss this backlash, and why she stands by the themes of her new film.