Amy Winehouse Told Herself She Wouldn’t Write About This Topic Early in Her Career, but It Happened Anyway

When Amy Winehouse emerged on the scene with her 2003 debut album Frank, there was a lot of buzz around her new jazz approach. She was 20 years old with an incredible voice and a singular style, and she quickly captured international attention. Frank sparked interest mostly in the U.K. at first, with Back to Black catapulting her to fame across the pond.

In a March 2004 interview on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Amy Winehouse sat down with Ross, looking a little more demure without her signature beehive. Her hair fell loose around her shoulders, and she wore a zebra-striped mini dress and big hot-pink earrings. Seeing her this early in her career, the unfortunate trajectory of her life is even starker.

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But beyond lamenting the tragic fact that Winehouse is no longer with us, this early interview offers a look into her process from the very beginning. When asked about the unconventional choice to do a jazz record as a 20-year-old, Winehouse elaborated in her charmingly candid way.

“My album [is] a kind of straight jazz hip-hop cross,” she explained. “There is no blues or folk, it’s just a straight jazz hip-hop album.” She then added that a lot of music at the time wasn’t “heartfelt” and she wanted to change that.

“I just wanted to write music that was emotional and that people would want to listen to and connect with,” she said.

Amy Winehouse Wanted to Write Songs That People Could Emotionally Connect With

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When asked about her subject matter on Frank, Amy Winehouse described some of the songs for people who maybe hadn’t heard the album yet. She also revealed that there was one thing in particular she never wanted to write about.

“I always told myself I never wanted to write about love,” she said. “And then I went and did that anyway. I’ve got maybe seven or eight songs about this guy.”

When asked, Winehouse confirmed that those songs were about her ex-boyfriend. She then laughed when it was posited that she was “quite hard on him” in those songs.

“Well, I was very frustrated at the way things turned out with me and him,” she admitted. “You know, when you’re emotionally tied to someone [it’s] never that simple.”

Host Jonathan Ross agreed. But then he brought up the fact that Amy Winehouse threw some colorful insults around on stage about that ex-boyfriend. She nodded while trying and failing not to reveal a big, cheeky grin.

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