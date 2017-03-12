Amy Winehouse’s Records, Guitars, and Gig Badges Go on Display in London

The flick of a cat-eye. The hair in a beehive. The genre-defying voice. The bold and soulful late singer Amy Winehouse developed an impressive music career before her untimely death in 2011 at the age of 27. Her surviving repertoire of songs, filled with strong, emotive lyrics and inflections of true passion for jazz music, garnered the singer not only a wide range of awards but also the admiration of millions of fans, charmed by Winehouse’s big-hearted personality and quick wit. The London singer’s sharp-minded musicality helped her to inject a retro sound into contemporary songs, a technique still evidenced by the work of her peers, like Adele, on pop charts today.



Continuing culture’s fascination and reverence for Winehouse, the Jewish Museum London will show a twofold exhibit featuring both street art and personal memorabilia from when Winehouse was a freshly-signed artist until she became an established international icon. The exhibit, Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait, and the accompanying street art touches down in Camden, in inner-city London, where the singer spent many of her formative years in her late teens.

Untitled, 2013. Previous artwork created by street artist Pegasus

Atmosphere, 2013, Pegasus

Street artists including Captain Kris, Mr Cenz, Philth, and Amar Pos Dios have created outdoor homages to Winehouse. Pegasus, a North London graffiti artist, will debut his work Love Is a Losing Game as a special commission from the museum.

Untitled, 2014, Pegasus

A young Amy outside her Nan’s flat in Southgate. Photo courtesy the Winehouse family

Wardrobe installation Installation shot, Luella Bartley dress worn by Amy at Glastonbury 2008

Indoors, the museum will feature a more intimate look at Winehouse’s life. Pieces from the singer’s wardrobe accompany souvenirs from the the singer’s first notable music milestones. Gig badges and ticket stubs lie side-by-side, evoking the singer’s ceaseless hustle in her early days.

Winehouse’s music collection offers another look at the mind behind the musician. The artist’s collection of records hints at her complex and varied tastes, ranging from hip-hop to jazz to the sounds of 60s girl groups.



Amy Winehouse’s guitar

Installation shot, festival passes and gig tickets



Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait shows at the Jewish Museum in London from March 15 to June 4, 2017. Find out about upcoming and current exhibits at the Jewish Museum London on their website, here and their Twitter, here.

