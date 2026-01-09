Amyl and the Sniffers 2026 Tour: See Dates, Get Tickets, and More

Amyl and the Sniffers‘ unlikely rise to the top of the pops continues through 2026 with a world tour that will see the Aussie punkers hitting the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

The outing begins June 4 in Toronto before lapping much of the Eastern and Midwestern US, including a stop at Bonnaroo, and wrapping in Minneapolis. Then, on August 7, the crew will kick off the European leg of the tour in Trieste, Italy, for a run of 11 dates that concludes in Paris.

Videos by VICE

The Sniffers are riding high after a Grammy nod for “U Should Not Be Doing That,” a certified banger from 2024’s album Cartoon Darkness, and fresh off a string of Australia dates opening for none other than AC/DC (that’s pronounced Acka Dacka, btw, IYKYK).

Amyl and the sniffers 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Amyl and the Sniffers 2026 Tour tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans can also find deals or secure tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. Europe and UK fans, meanwhile, can secure their tickets on Viagogo.

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

06/05 – Montreal QC @ Place Bell

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

06/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

06/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Astrp

06/17 – Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

08/07 – Trieste, IT @ Hot in the City, Trieste Estate

08/08 – Zagreb, HR @ SRC Salata

08/09 – Katowice, PL @ Off Festival

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen Festival

08/15 – Parades, PT @ Paredes De Coura

08/16 – Santiago DE Compostela, ES @ Capitol

08/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

08/23 – London, UK @ All Points Festival

08/25 – Dublin, IE @ Collins Barracks

08/29 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine