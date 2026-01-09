VICE
Music

Amyl and the Sniffers 2026 Tour: See Dates, Get Tickets, and More

The Aussie punks might be coming to a stop near you.

Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Amyl and the Sniffers‘ unlikely rise to the top of the pops continues through 2026 with a world tour that will see the Aussie punkers hitting the USA, Canada, Europe, and the UK.

The outing begins June 4 in Toronto before lapping much of the Eastern and Midwestern US, including a stop at Bonnaroo, and wrapping in Minneapolis. Then, on August 7, the crew will kick off the European leg of the tour in Trieste, Italy, for a run of 11 dates that concludes in Paris.

The Sniffers are riding high after a Grammy nod for “U Should Not Be Doing That,” a certified banger from 2024’s album Cartoon Darkness, and fresh off a string of Australia dates opening for none other than AC/DC (that’s pronounced Acka Dacka, btw, IYKYK).

Amyl and the sniffers 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Amyl and the Sniffers 2026 Tour tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Fans can also find deals or secure tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where every purchase is backed by the platform’s FanProtect guarantee. Europe and UK fans, meanwhile, can secure their tickets on Viagogo.

Amyl and the sniffers 2026 North America tour dates

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
06/05 – Montreal QC @ Place Bell
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
06/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds
06/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Astrp
06/17 – Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Amyl and the Sniffers EU + UK Dates

08/07 – Trieste, IT @ Hot in the City, Trieste Estate
08/08 – Zagreb, HR @ SRC Salata
08/09 – Katowice, PL @ Off Festival
08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen Festival
08/15 – Parades, PT @ Paredes De Coura
08/16 – Santiago DE Compostela, ES @ Capitol
08/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
08/23 – London, UK @ All Points Festival
08/25 – Dublin, IE @ Collins Barracks
08/29 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

