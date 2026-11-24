Classic 80s pop act Prefab Sprout has unexpectedly found a new audience, nearly four decades after releasing their breakthrough album. And they have GTA 6 to thank for it.

Ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games and Netflix dropped an Extended Look trailer. That trailer featured numerous songs, including “Cars And Girls”, a song that Prefab Sprout dropped in 1988. It was the debut single from their third album: From Langley Park to Memphis.

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According to NME, after that GTA 6 special feature dropped on Netflix, “Cars and Girls” saw a 530 percent rise in being discovered by Gen Z.

Who is Prefab Sprout?

Prefab Sprout was an acclaimed British pop/new wave band. They originally formed in 1978 by brothers Paddy and Martin McAloon. They would be joined four years later by vocalist, guitarist, and keyboard player Wendy Smith. Over the years, the band had a rotation of drummers, with Neil Conti serving the longest (1984-1993).

Conti joined the band around the time they released their debut album: Swoon (1984). The following year, they released their sophomore album, Steve McQueen (1985), which remains their most critically acclaimed. After a few years, they finally dropped From Langley Park to Memphis (1988), achieving their all-time most commercially successful record.

GTA 6 is bringing Prefab Sprout to a whole new generation of gamers

In addition to “Cars and Girls”, Prefab Sprout had hits with songs like “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “When Love Breaks Down”.

Notably, Paddy once told Rolling Stone—during a 1991 interview—that being in Prefab Sprout had not really been lucrative. However, he loved the creative freedom. “We lost money touring England. We’ll lose money touring Europe,” he said while touring behind their fifth album, Jordan: The Comeback.

“And I nearly gave myself a heart attack making the record,” Paddy continued. But when we finished it, I was thrilled to bits because we’d done it. This is the biggie. And I thought, if I never get to make a record again, at least this is something I can be proud of.”

After the release of Jordan: The Comeback, the core band members would go on to record a few more albums together before disbanding. Since the early 2000s, Prefab Sprout has been a solo project for Paddy.

Image courtesy of Rockstar Games