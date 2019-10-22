An Abducted Man was Rescued When His Kidnappers’ Car Got Stuck in a Delhi Traffic Jam

Getting traffucked is a reality most urban Indians live with, with emotions associated with it ranging from rage and frustration to utter helplessness. Not for a man in Delhi identified as Rijwal, though, probably the only one for whom a traffic jam has been a literal saving grace.

On Friday, Rijwal was returning home around midnight when a gang of four carjackers waylaid his car and forced themselves inside it after snatching the car keys from him. According to India Today, they made Rijwal sit in a back seat and hoped to drive off. Except that Delhi’s notorious traffic snarl saw them caught up in it, unable to get too far. In the meantime, cops—who were already on the lookout for Rijwal’s car after a complaint from his brother—spotted the car stuck in the jam, and managed to rescue the victim.

“The incident was reported around 2 AM,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sharat Kumar Sinha was quoted as saying. “The victim’s brother informed the police that the four men had waylaid Rijwal’s car near Janakpuri and kidnapped him. He told police that the car had the word ‘High Lander’ written on its windshield.”

This helped identify the car not too far from the scene of the incident. “A PCR team then mounted a chase and spotted the car near the Uttam Nagar crossing while the driver was frantically trying to get past the traffic jam to reach Najafgarh Road,” added Sinha. The gang, on seeing cops approach them, abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but one of them was caught by the cops. The other three, however, managed to escape.

So the next time you are stuck on the road, remember how bad city planning and urban overcrowding at least once helped a fellow driver out.

