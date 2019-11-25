An Actor Lost a New ‘Star Wars’ Script and Disney Had to Get It Back on eBay

The Rise of Skywalker finally hits theaters next month, bringing an end to the trilogy of Star Wars trilogies centered around the Skywalker family, but we still don’t even know what the movie is about. Disney has been going to Game of Thrones-levels of secrecy to be sure not to give away anything remotely close to a spoiler before the movie’s out; even the Rise of Skywalker trailers are carefully cut to avoid telling us much more than “it will be exciting and people will fight with lightsabers at one point.”

So far, the company has been successful at keeping things secret. But according to Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, Disney came painfully close to having an entire shooting script for the new Star Wars movie leak—all because an unnamed actor forgot the thing under a bed.

Videos by VICE

On Monday, Abrams made an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss the new movie and shared the story of Disney’s close call with the script.

“The security is insane. The company [was] really nervous about anything getting out,” Abrams said of Disney. “They had only a handful of scripts and they were printed on crazy, uncopyable paper. And then one of our actors, and I’m not going to say which one—I want to, but I won’t—left it under their bed.”

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019

Apparently, the script was discovered by a house cleaner, who pocketed it and passed it along to a friend—who promptly put it up on eBay. That’s where Disney found it.

“Someone at the company said, ‘There’s a script that looks like a legit script that’s for sale on eBay,’” Abrams said, and Disney pounced on it fast. “They got it back before it sold.”

It’s unclear which actor was responsible for the near-leak, but it was likely one of the film’s stars, since they would be the only ones trusted with a complete Rise of Skywalker shooting script. In any case, the script never wound up online and one unnamed Star Wars actor presumably had to have a very uncomfortable discussion with both their Disney bosses and their house cleaner.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters on December 20. Until then, keep an eye on eBay for scripts, everybody.