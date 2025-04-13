An AI Camera Could Soon Be Scanning the Skies for Aliens

A new study led by the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) and the Galileo Project proposed an All-Sky Infrared Camera called Dalek to scan Earth’s skies for signs of aliens or extraterrestrial spacecraft.

The AI camera has been developed based on NASA’s previous input. “Purpose-built future sensors for UAP detection should be designed to adjust on millisecond timescales to aid better detection,” NASA stated in a 2023 independent study. “In lockstep, alert systems should detect and share transient information quickly and uniformly.”

“Multisensor platforms are important for providing a complete picture of a UAP event,” NASA continued. “An object’s motion should be recorded, as well as its shape (imaging data), color (multispectra or hyperspectral data), and any sounds and other characteristics.”

Similarly, the new paper proposes a “multi-modal, multi-spectral ground-based observatory to continuously monitor the sky and collect data for UAP studies via a rigorous long-term aerial census of all aerial phenomena, including natural and human-made.” This is in an effort to address the lack of “publicly available scientific data on unidentified aerial phenomena,” the paper states.

“Often U.S. government data is classified, either because it was collected by classified sensors or because it is not fully understood and could potentially be relevant for national security,” Professor Avi Loeb, Head of the Galileo Project, told Universe Today. “When in doubt, the data is not released to the public or the scientific community.”

“However,” he continued, “the sky is not classified, and so the Galileo Project is operating an all-sky observatory at Harvard University and constructing two other observatories in Pennsylvania and Nevada that are searching for anomalous objects in the infrared, optical, radio, and audio bands.”

“Our goal is to check if there are any objects [that] display anomalous flight characteristics or shapes,” Loeb added.

“Even if one in a million happened to show abilities beyond human-made technologies, it would constitute the biggest scientific discovery ever made. Such an object could suggest the existence of an extraterrestrial technological civilization from which we can learn about more advanced science and technology than humans developed over the past century.”