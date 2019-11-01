An Alabama Mayor Was Arrested for Slapping a Female Staffer in the Face

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

An Alabama mayor was arrested for allegedly slapping one of his employees in the face.

Videos by VICE

Michael McMillan, mayor of Spanish Fort, Alabama, was charged with third-degree harassment, AL.com reports. McMillan reportedly turned himself in to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center after his lawyer let him know he had an outstanding warrant for the alleged assault. He posted $500 bail shortly after being booked.

According to AL.com, a woman complained that McMillan slapped her in the face around October 1. Several sources said the incident happened at City Hall, according to local news station NBC15. The woman was issued a probable cause warrant, which she signed Thursday morning.

The mayor appears to have returned home after posting bail, though the local news station WKRG reports that no one answered the door when reporters showed up at his house, and Spanish Fort police told reporters that the mayor didn’t want them on his property.

A spokesperson for the city didn’t immediately respond to VICE News’ request for comment. In a statement to WKRG, a city spokesperson said McMillan is innocent until proven guilty.

Cover: Screen shot of booking photo