An Alien Tunnel Is Breathing Clouds in the UK

In Letchworth’s Broadway Gardens, an illuminated architectural tunnel resembling giant alien plant life is breathing. Its transparent membranes encased in the geometric lattices of its woven structure fill and empty with air and smoke. Featured at the Fire & Fright Festival and commissioned by onedotzero, Atmeture is an “experiment in breath and space,” describe Loop.pH founders Mathias Gmachl and Rachel Wingfield.

Loop.pH create experimental, intricate structures that merge biological design elements with digital technology. The exotic-looking membranous structure of Atmeture was built using the pair’s archilace technique, which involves architectural lacing where the design process is reflected in the aesthetic of the final piece. Textiles are often used and can be woven to create curved biomimetic semi-permanent forms built without using industrial machinery.

“The approach recognizes architecture as a process and in a state of constant repair, and builds on the unique ability of textiles to flow, dissect and create configurable, flexible and adaptable environments,” they explain. Below, check out the stunning stills of Atmeture and watch it come alive in the video:



